GOOD SAMARITAN: Kind deed ends in amputation tragedy

TRAGIC: The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter transported a 63-year-old man to Brisbane yesterday after his right hand was amputated in a boat ramp accident. TAHLIA STEHBENS

IT SHOULD have been just another day out on the water, but tranquillity soon turned to tragedy at the Booyan boat ramp.

Gordon Ryan arrived at the ramp just before midday yesterday and was backing his boat into the water when a kind gentleman offered to help him out.

"It was just him and I," Mr Ryan said.

"I was on my own and he was on his own, and he just came down to hold the boat for me. He was being a really good Samaritan, and then it just happened."

From what Mr Ryan can put together, as he drove the trailer away from the ramp, the rope from the boat got caught on one of the trailer rollers and around the 63-year-old man's hand.

"I was towing the trailer out and his hand got stuck in the rope," Mr Ryan said.

"The boat was in the water and he was holding it while I drove the trailer, but the rope must've got tangled in the trailer somehow.

"He was on his way home, he'd had his day, and he was just trying to help me putting my boat in." The boat had been dragged up onto the ramp and the rope snapped on impact, but not before the man's hand was completely amputated.

"He was just being a good Samaritan," Mr Ryan said.

"He probably would have been yelling out for me to stop, but I just didn't hear him over the engine.

"He was in a lot of pain to begin with, but he had an empty cooler bag which he put his hand into - he did that himself.

"(Emergency services) told us not to wash it or anything so hopefully, being optimistic, they might be able to reconnect it."

Two ambulance vehicles attended the scene and treated the patient until the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter arrived to transport the fisherman to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.