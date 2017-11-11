Menu
Good Samaritan comes to the rescue

James Patterson has been helping clear up the fallen trees from the storm ravaged streets of Bundaberg.
James Patterson has been helping clear up the fallen trees from the storm ravaged streets of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN101117JAMES1
Mikayla Haupt
DESPITE homes being thrashed by mother nature in a matter of minutes, the kindness that came from community members, once the storm passed, will last longer than any deluge.

One man who offered his chainsaw, trailer and time for free, has been praised on Facebook for his work around the region by hundreds of locals.

James Patterson said he was just looking to help out where he could and the community couldn't thank him enough for it.

Bundaberg's very own Good Samaritan posted in one of the local forums and said:

"Hello if any one need help we got a chainsaw and a trailer just send me an message and we can be there to help and yes free of change.

"I jut what to help others in need in Bundy.”

The post received more than 150 'Likes' and dozens of comments thanking him for his generosity and others suggesting he be nominated for Bundaberg Small business of the Year Award and Bundaberg's Citizen of the year Award.

