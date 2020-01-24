Menu
A loggerhead turtle found right in front of a block of land that is about to be up for auction.
Good omen for Bargara Headlands

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE nesting of a loggerhead turtle could be a good omen for a development, laying eggs in front of a block only two days before the official opening.

Bargara Headlands in Innes Park officially opens on Saturday and second in charge, Grant Davies said seeing the laying loggerhead turtle was surreal.

“We just looked over and there she was digging away, it was quite amazing,” Mr Davies said. He said they watched the turtle in awe as she went through the process of digging and laying before heading back out to sea.

Mr Davies said the moment reaffirmed the development owners, Moorhead Family Communities, decision to deliver a turtle-friendly development.

“It ties in with how at Bargara Headlands we have been keen on the turtles ourselves and implementing a turtle-friendly lighting management plan,” he said.

“We will be the first in the area to implement motion sensor street lights, it costs extra, so a lot of people don’t do it because they don’t have to, but we want to make a difference.”

Mr Davies said they had been working with the council to bring it to fruition and hoped to have it completed and installed in March.

As well as the official opening, the lot right behind where the turtle laid will be up for auction on Saturday as the only block with ocean access.

