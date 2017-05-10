Good news for toddler Russell

LOOKING FORWARD: Russell Sim and his parents Alison and Robert are looking to the future, after Russell almost lost his eye sight from glaucoma. Photo Contributed

PARENTS of Bundaberg toddler Russell Sim said things could be looking up for their baby boy after a visit to the doctors recently.

Mum Alison Foody said at his last appointment, doctors said Russell's sight had improved.

The toddler was diagnosed with primary congenital glaucoma and requires a series of operations to save his sight.

Primary congenital glaucoma is an eye disease that affects children from birth to three years of age.

Russell requires four operations for each eye, which can only be done one at a time over the next 12 months.

Russell will be facing irreversible blindness if he does not complete the full course of operations

Mrs Foody said the next test would be in two months time, when Russell will be taken off his eyedrops.