The good news for Bundaberg amid coronavirus crisis

Admin officer Michelle Mills with nurses Nicole Knowles and Rabecca Goddard at the Fever Clinic. brian cassidy

THE Wide Bay's Covid-19 total remains at 24 confirmed cases to date.

The most recent case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Nine people have recovered from the virus and 15 cases remain active.

Of the 15 active cases, eight are in Hervey Bay and seven in Bundaberg.

Queensland Health confirmed a sixth Queenslander passed away from Covid-19, on Saturday.

The 83-year-old man contracted the disease after he recently returned from a cruise.

Queensland has eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) raising the state total to 1019.

Health advice remains the same; practice good hygiene, respect social distancing and remain at home where possible.

People will generally qualify for Covid-19 testing if they have a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and in the past 14 days had been overseas or in close contact with a confirmed case.

Queensland Health is urging anybody who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and work in vulnerable settings or live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns to contact a doctor immediately.

This also applies to those who live in or travelled from a Covid-19 hotspot or from another state or live in a First Nations community.