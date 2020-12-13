GOOD NEWS: Big progress made in fighting Fraser Island fire

07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have contained the fire on Fraser Island and have handed control of the situation to Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber said firefighters had established a perimeter control line around the 85,300 hectare fire affected area.

"We've transitioned over to QPWS control of a contained and safe fire," he said.

"There are one or two little hot spots, downed logs and timber that are well back off the fire line and tomorrow we will have aircraft looking at that with an infra-red camera and that gives us a good indication of the hot spots.

"So far we've had over to 40 to 50mm is some areas, Eurong had some good rain over the past nights … Kingfisher has had 30 to 40mm, there has been some good rainfall totals and that's helped our firefighters.

"It's also helped in recovery, you'll get the green growth coming back through and that will help rebind the soil, get more strength into the soil."

Fire crews will be patrolling the fire line to make sure there were no flare-ups over the coming days.

Mr Barber said if the fire did flare up again, the current south-westerly winds would push the fire back on itself.

"We're very confident the fire won't threaten anybody for the next seven days," he said.

Mr Barber thanked the community, QPWS, QFES, Queensland Police Service and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation their support in managing the fire.