'Good luck': Mayor's message to Bundaberg MP

BEST WISHES: Mayor Jack Dempsey knows what David Batt (pictured) is up for - the mayor used to have Mr Batt's new job. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION6

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has paid tribute to long-serving former Division 8 councillor David Batt at the last council meeting of the year.

Mr Batt will embark on a new political career as Member for Bundaberg but not before Cr Dempsey wished him all the best at yesterday's meeting.

The mayor knows what Mr Batt is in for - he was the Member for Bundaberg until being ousted by Leanne Donaldson in 2015.

Mr Batt defeated Ms Donaldson in last month's state election.

He was the only LNP candidate to unseat a sitting Labor MP.

The new Member for Bundaberg served as a councillor for nine years, eight months and four days.

Cr Dempsey said Mr Batt held various roles during his council tenure including as deputy mayor from 2012-2016 and hailed his efforts during the flood disasters of 2010-11 and 2013.

"We thank him for his service to the community and wish him all the best,” he said.

Councillors voted to appoint Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels as Local Disaster Management Group acting deputy chair, a role formerly occupied by Mr Batt.