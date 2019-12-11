Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday today, and has revealed the secrets to a long and happy life

WHETHER it's the genes, a good outlook on life, eating basic food or the one can of beer a day, Vera Fromager credits them all as being secrets to having a long and happy life.

Vera knows a thing or two about that, as today she celebrates her 101st birthday.

Vera Fromager (nee Templeton) was born in 1918 in Brisbane and went to school until she was 15 years old, before leaving school to help her mother in a food shop with her sister.

Vera married Bob Nelson, in the late 1930s. The couple had one daughter who unfortunately passed away in her early teens.

Vera's second marriage was to a Dutchman and she moved to Sydney where she worked in the reservation ticketing office for the Dutch Airline, KLM.

Vera's third marriage was a happy one to a Frenchman which is where the surname Fromager came from.

Vera has outlived her two sisters and three husbands but said she is very happy with lovely friends and the wonderful staff at Whiddon Maclean who look after her.

The biggest change that had a great impact on her life was when trams came to Brisbane, which meant no more walking everywhere, which was especially useful when it was too hot or raining.

Vera Fromager (nee Templeton) in her youth.

"I still love trams," she said.

Vera enjoys her days reading and loves listening to John Laws and has done so for over 20 years. She said she met his wife once at a party.

She also said she loves being at Whiddon to have someone to do her cooking and house work.

"I hate housework and had a cleaner when we could afford it," she said.