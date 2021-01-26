Menu
GOOD GEAR: Man airlifted after motorbike crash in national park

Mikayla Haupt
26th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winched a motorbike rider to safety after he was reportedly injured in a crash on Monday afternoon.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it’s believed the man in his 40s had been participating in an enduro ride with friends when he hit a ditch and lost control west of Gin Gin.

A member of the riding group activated a beacon, which notified emergency services of the incident.

“If they didn’t have the right beacon, they could have been in strife,” RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot, Tony Miller, said.

“They had the right gear and the satellite was picked up.”

The rescue helicopter crew flew to a location, provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and was quickly able to locate the group.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was winched down to the scene, to assess the patient.

The rider was treated for suspected upper body fractures, before being hoisted back up to the chopper, accompanied by the QAS Flight Paramedic.

The man was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

bundaberg hospital bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue crash gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

