Alex and Jen Cameron at their eatery, Water St Kitchen, winner of a Modern Australian Readers’ Choice Award. Picture: Paul Beutel.
News

Good Food Guide’s top gong for five Bundy region eateries

brittiny edwards
22nd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
RESTAURANTS in the Bundaberg region are serving up award winners after a number of local businesses received acclamation.

Australian Good Food Guide released their readers' favourites for 2020 and a number of local hot spots made it on the list.

In Walkervale, Bundaberg, Water Street Kitchen received praise as a Modern Australian Readers' choice for 2020.

In a post the kitchen said,"thank you to all our fantastic customers for your support and for voting for us in this category".

HSG At The Gardens' love for local produce worked in their favour as they won the Regional Readers' Choice for 2020.

The team said they were very humbled to be able to share the award with their customers.

The popular Indulge Cafe in the heart of Bundaberg received a Cafe Readers' Choice for 2020.

In Agnes Water two restaurants also took home 2020 Readers' Choice awards, Drift and Wood Restaurant took home an award in the Modern Australian category and Cafe Discovery at Agnes in the Cafe category.

