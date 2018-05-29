GOOD EATING: Nutritionist's mission to educate the masses

HEALTH MATTERS: Travelling nutritionist Cyndi O'Meara is reaching out to the wider Australian population to educate as many people as possible on eating habits.

AS THE Bundaberg region secures its third Kentucky Fried Chicken and 14th fast-food outlet, it seems the community couldn't be further from a fresh food outlook.

Travelling nutritionist, best-selling author, international speaker and filmmaker Cyndi O'Meara is taking her Australian tour regional to provide information and answer questions about holistic health approaches.

"I've been doing this for 40 years and in the last 10 years I've actually seen change, which is incredible,” Ms O'Meara said.

"The old guidelines about nutrition aren't working and our medical system is all about sickness and not about prevention.”

Ms O'Meara has spoken at 17 events through the southern states and said she is regularly watching people's jaws drop in reaction.

"When they realise that the health industry is lying to them, that's the most dramatic thing I'm noticing,” she said.

"I explain what the food industry is doing to keep us buying their products, and people can't believe it.”

Along with identifying the sleight-of-hand tactics used by the food industry, Ms O'Meara also talks about the agricultural industry and how farming products are affecting our health.

"Some sprays that are being used pre-harvest are causing brain and health issues, and I'm not alone in this research,” she said.

"I attend a lot of summits and symposiums overseas and this research is reflected on a global scale.

"The worst part is, farmers know about these chemicals and they come up to me and say they just don't know what to do any more.

"We really should be going back to natural methods, and I show what's happening and the science behind it all.”

Ms O'Meara said the issue certainly doesn't begin and end with just nutrition, but it's a great place to start.

"Across the board we have a very sick population, and when we bridge the gap by feeding ourselves the right foods, we start fixing the health conditions,” she said.

"We know the dietary guidelines are creating obesity, but the peak nutrition political body in Australia is not prepared to look at what's happening.”

Education, she said, was pivotal to spark change.

"Most packaged food is a waste of time - it looks, tastes and smells like food but it's just a bunch of chemicals - they're masters of trickery,” Ms O'Meara said.

"The people eating cheap and fast food are often doing so because they can't afford the expensive healthy foods.

"People should consider starting a garden of their own that will make food cheaper, or a community garden is another option.

"Once people are educated they will make better choices, they'll stop buying fast food and those outlets will eventually close down because the demand won't be there.”

To book, visit https://bit.ly/2J5MYjh

Real Food for Health

Who: Nutritionist Cyndi O'Meara

What: Two-hour talk covering health, diet and autoimmune disease

When: Tuesday June 12, 6-8pm

Where: Bundaberg Civic Centre

Price: $27 each