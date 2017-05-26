'Good drivers' killing and dying on our roads

BETTER late than never.

Local emergency services gathered at Bundaberg's Transport and Main Roads office yesterday to pledge a day without tragedy on our roads as part of Fatality Free Friday.

Since the start of the year there have been 11 deaths on roads in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"Queensland Ambulance Service is certainly a passionate supporter of Fatality Free Friday,” Queensland Ambulance Service Bundaberg Officer in Charge Cameron Anderson said.

"Our paramedics are exposed every day throughout the state to huge amounts of road trauma and we have a front-row seat to the toll it takes on families throughout the state - it tears them apart.

"We're joining the police in pleading to motorists in the community to pay attention to the Fatal Five, slow down and take it easy on the road.”

Bundaberg police Sergeant Marty Arnold said all it took was one simple error.

"Failing to indicate or that risky overtaking manoeuvrer could kill an innocent family coming the other way in a split second,” he said.

"People watch these news events and go 'that doesn't involve me, I'm a good driver'.

"But unfortunately 60% of the time it's good, experienced drivers that are dying or killing on our roads.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg Inspector Ronald Higgins said Fatality Free Friday was about trying to achieve one day in the year where no one died on the road.

"We go to numerous amounts of car accidents a year and lately there have been too many deaths on our roads,” he said.

"You never know who you are going to come across, it may be one of your own or someone you know and that does affect us a bit at times.”

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said just two of the 53 Fridays last year were fatality free in Australia.