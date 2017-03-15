Good docs have got your back

UNCLE Raymond Broome began work at a young age.

"I started cutting cane when I was 13, and breaking up rocks as well,” he said.

It was literally back-breaking work.

He now faces chronic back problems and has had numerous surgeries.

As a Taribelang elder, he, like other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men, faces a life expectancy 10.8 years shorter than the Australian average; for women it is 8.6 years.

Many indigenous people end up with chronic illness like diabetes and heart disease, and many are reluctant to see a doctor.

Today is Close the Gap Day, aimed at raising awareness and action to bring about better health for indigenous Australians.

Uncle said he suffered for years.

"I was going to other doctors and they were just giving me more pills,” he said.

He now sees an indigenous doctor, Jeanette Wimbus, at Ashfield Country Practice and the Public Health Network (PHN) co-ordinates his treatment.

"When I first learned I had to have an operation I thought 'Oh my god, what's going on here?'” he said.

"But the PHN was unbelievable.

"They came to my house, sat down with me, had a talk to me and encouraged me.

"Aboriginal people, that's what they like.”

The PHN is at 205 Bourbong St.