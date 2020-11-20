‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

OPENING SOON: The new ALDI Avoca is set to open next week.

Residents will be able to enjoy a new shopping experience at the relocated ALDI Avoca next week.

From better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling, the new Avoca store is designed to impress.

The current ALDI Avoca, on the corner of Johnston and Bolewski St, will close permanently from 8pm next Tuesday and reopen at 8.30am next Wednesday at 123 Takalvan Street, Avoca.

The NewsMail understands many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials and ALDI's statewide rollout of its modern store design in South Australia and Western Australia.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations at our new store, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices," an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

"Low prices are a big deal for ALDI.

"This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away."

The new features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers and energy efficient LED lighting.

There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

The new Avoca store will continue to stock the same "award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily".

"At ALDI, we are proud to call ourselves "Good Different"," the spokesperson said.

"We offer a supermarket experience that is like no other in Australia, and it's our differences that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers every day.

"We're excited to be undertaking this relocation and welcome the community to visit our new store from Wednesday 25th November and share their feedback about the store experience."

ALDI Avoca, located at 123 Takalvan St, will continue to be supported by a team of 20-25 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.

Store hours will be 8.30am - 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm Saturday and 9am - 6pm Sunday.

For more information on ALDI Australia, visit www.aldi.com.au

