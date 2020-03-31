Good deeds in form of baked goods

LET THEM EAT CAKE: Staff members Emily Nevin and Zoe Thompson practising social distancing with the cupcakes, at Paisley Park in Bundaberg.

LET THEM EAT CAKE: Staff members Emily Nevin and Zoe Thompson practising social distancing with the cupcakes, at Paisley Park in Bundaberg.

SMALL acts of kindness go a long way and the community at a local daycare are proof in the pudding … and cupcake.

Bundaberg’s own Paisley Park Early Learning Centre recently baked and delivered a bunch of cupcakes to the healthcare staff at Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg Hospital emergency department nurse Roxanne Darr and Bianca Petersen from Paisley Park.

Bundaberg’s centre director Cheryl Phillips said she hoped the baked goods brought a smile to the face of hospital staff, in the midst of the current health crisis.

“We wanted to give back to the community in some way and our hospital and their staff are working so hard at the moment,” Ms Phillips said.

“Cupcakes was our way of showing our appreciation for their care, dedication and all that they do.”

LET THEM EAT CAKE: Staff members Emily Nevin and Zoe Thompson practising social distancing with the cupcakes, at Paisley Park in Bundaberg.

But the team at Paisley Park didn’t stop with just one act of kindness.

The day care’s children, along with the incredible team at the Bundaberg learning centre also donated something special to senior residents at the Bluecare retirement home.

PICTURE PERFECT: Angela Shield painting a masterpiece.

Lead educators at Paisley Park printed inspiring words on paper, which served as a reminder for recipients that the community will get through this challenging time.

“We then gave the paper to our kids and they painted some pictures on it, which we donated to our grand-friends at Bluecare,” Ms Phillips said.

“Everyone was really appreciative when they received the gifts and said it was nice to be thought of in a time when everyone is doing it tough.

“It was amazing to get children involved in that process, but we also really want to band together as a community to get through this as a united group and help those who are helping others in some way.”

ART OF THE HEART: Parker Lacey concentrating on his painting.

Paisley Park Early Learning Centre is at 56 Searle St.

For more information, visit paisleypark.com.au.