Good cop, bad cop: The confessions of a thief

Troy Kippen
| 3rd May 2017 8:12 AM
Mackay District Crime Prevention Senior Constable Steve Smith.
Mackay District Crime Prevention Senior Constable Steve Smith. Luke Mortimer

IT'S not every day that you hear about the tactics of a thief direct from the source, but one offender has revealed to Mackay Police what he does and how he selects targets.

Senior Constable Steve Smith has interviewed the offender and has shared some of the information with the public in an effort to reduce crime in the region.

"It is all too infrequent that we share facts with you that are disclosed to us by the offender themselves," Snr Const Smith said.

"Well we have had one of these interactions with a property offender recently and we think there is something we can all learn from the information which they provided to us."

Here is what was revealed in the interview:

Tired of hearing the police asking you to lock your doors each night? This property offender revealed that they will only ever enter a home through an unlocked door. They will never force entry into a locked and secured house - much of their time is spent moving from one home to the other looking for unlocked doors.

What is the most commonly sought items to steal from you, the victim, during a burglary? Cash, smokes, mobile phones, iPads and other tablets.

What is a major factor in a risk assessment performed when seeking target homes for a burglary? According to this person, the length of the street. Short streets are perceived to be "riskier" for a property offender while long streets are not.

Are you familiar with the saying "don't mess in your own nest"? Property offenders are - if they have family or friends in a particular street or suburb they will give that area a pass and look for targets elsewhere.

Creatures of habit is what they are. For example if they have had success stealing bikes from a specific street or suburb, guess where they will continue to go when they want the next bike?

If you have information on crime, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  burglary mackay crime mackay police police

