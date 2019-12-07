Menu
CHECKMATE: Gooburrum State School has the right moves with most improved NAPLAN results (Pictued: Alex Wedel).
Gooburrum moves to improve results

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
7th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
AN ANALYSIS has revealed Gooburrum State School is improving its NAPLAN results more than any other school in Bundaberg.

An analysis of NAPLAN results over five years revealed the Year 5 and Year 9 schools which had the most improvement in their results.

The analysis combined all subject results from the 2015 NAPLAN test results and compared it to the 2019 results.

Gooburrum State School’s Year 5 students had the biggest improvement in Bundaberg with an average improvement of 6.3 per cent.

Gooburrum State School Principal Halli Cantrell said NAPLAN preparation was not required as long as there was quality teaching happening everyday in the classroom.

“Over the past five years we have worked hard to ensure that each end every child in our care, is provided with a tailored curriculum which aligns to their ability across all key learning areas,” Ms Cantrell said.

“We have exceptional processes in place and I think that our five-year overall improvement in NAPLAN aligns with our general five year improvement as a school.

“We will keep working hard to make sure that every child who comes in our gates gets the best education possible and enjoys being at school.

“Happy kids perform better at school, in life and I guess on NAPLAN tests too.”

Following Gooburrum State School, Branyan Road State School had the next biggest improvement for their Year 5s at 4.8 per cent.

They were closely followed by Avoca State School which had an increased performance of 4.7 per cent in the five years.

As for Year 9 students, Bundaberg Christian College took the top spot in Bundaberg with results increasing by 3.3 per cent over five years.

Coming in second was St Luke’s Anglican School with an improvement of 1.9 per cent, followed by Kepnock State High School which had an improvement of 1.5 per cent.

bundaberg christian college gooburrum state school naplan most improved naplan results
