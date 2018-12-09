Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SO LONG: Star import Ben Wilks will not return to the Buccaneers.
SO LONG: Star import Ben Wilks will not return to the Buccaneers. Alistair Brightman
Soccer

GONE: Wilks will not return to Wide Bay Buccaneers

Matthew McInerney
by
9th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: He was one of the most exciting members of the inaugural Wide Bay Buccaneers squad, but Ben Wilks will not return next season.

Wilks was the third marquee player acquired for the Buccaneers' first Football Queensland Premier League campaign but was sidelined for weeks due to visa issues.

Once he finally took the field he lifted the quality of the Wide Bay side, and he ultimately scored three of the side's 16 goals.

But Wilks' future lies elsewhere. He confirmed to the Chronicle he would not return, and Buccaneers general manager Peter Guest is on the hunt for marquee players who could help deliver the first win in the Wide Bay team's history.

Buccaneers' inaugural signing Ben Brookfield left after six games, while his former Launceston teammate and Buccaneers midfielder Nathan Bartlett finished the season but will not return.

Guest confirmed Buccaneers officials were in talks with several potential players, some of whom are based in Queensland, for the Buccaneers' second FQPL season.

fcfootball fcsport football football queensland premier league fqpl qpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    premium_icon Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    Crime HOMICIDE detectives are investigating a male nurse who worked at a far north Queensland hospital as a key suspect in the Toyah Cordingley murder.

    New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    premium_icon New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    Environment “The issue is worthy of continued investigation"

    Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    premium_icon Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    Breaking Firefighters work to put out a house fire

    Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    premium_icon Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    News Teens are being overexposed to extreme and violent porn.

    Local Partners