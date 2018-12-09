GONE: Wilks will not return to Wide Bay Buccaneers

SO LONG: Star import Ben Wilks will not return to the Buccaneers.

FOOTBALL: He was one of the most exciting members of the inaugural Wide Bay Buccaneers squad, but Ben Wilks will not return next season.

Wilks was the third marquee player acquired for the Buccaneers' first Football Queensland Premier League campaign but was sidelined for weeks due to visa issues.

Once he finally took the field he lifted the quality of the Wide Bay side, and he ultimately scored three of the side's 16 goals.

But Wilks' future lies elsewhere. He confirmed to the Chronicle he would not return, and Buccaneers general manager Peter Guest is on the hunt for marquee players who could help deliver the first win in the Wide Bay team's history.

Buccaneers' inaugural signing Ben Brookfield left after six games, while his former Launceston teammate and Buccaneers midfielder Nathan Bartlett finished the season but will not return.

Guest confirmed Buccaneers officials were in talks with several potential players, some of whom are based in Queensland, for the Buccaneers' second FQPL season.