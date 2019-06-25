GONE: Team removed from BRL A-grade competition

OUT: Maryborough Brothers player Nick Golusin tackles Past Brothers player Tien Nguyen as he crosses the line. The side is out of the competition for the rest of the year.

OUT: Maryborough Brothers player Nick Golusin tackles Past Brothers player Tien Nguyen as he crosses the line. The side is out of the competition for the rest of the year. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said the last straw for Maryborough Brothers was Saturday when it forfeited for the third time in four weeks.

The side on Monday night was removed from the BRL A-grade competition after a motion was put to the board to allow it to happen.

This season has been a struggle since the start for the side, losing all of its games including a 108 point smashing to Past Brothers in round three.

But Maryborough Brothers have forfeited in three of the past four games prompting action from the BRL.

The BRL and board gave the side one more chance after the first two but made the decision after Saturday's forfeit against Easts at Salter Oval.

Ireland said the side promised last Wednesday it would have 17 players but by Saturday, five minutes from the game starting, it was down to eight and no game was on.

"Everyone knows the problems we've had with Maryborough Brothers and what they've had over the last few weeks,” Ireland said.

"All clubs were very sympathetic with Maryborough Brothers but we have to make a decision to suit the clubs in the competition.

"We've got to make sure the league progresses to the end of the season.”

The loss of Maryborough Brothers has meant an immediate change to the ladder.

"I moved a motion last night (Monday) and it was seconded that all matches for Maryborough Brothers will be counted as forfeits,” Ireland said.

"All 13 members of the board were there and all agreed to it.”

Maryborough Brothers results against other teams will now be recorded as 20-0 wins with teams earning two points.

Hervey Bay and Past Brothers lost more than 100 points in for and against with the decision with others including Easts, Wallaroos and Wests losing for and against as well.

The Waves were the only team that didn't play Brothers.

Wests and Hervey Bay will also gain an extra two points as well with both sides scheduled to face Maryborough Brothers in the final two rounds of the season to make it three contests for the season.

Ireland said it wasn't ideal but the alternatives would have made it unfairer to all sides.

The Maryborough Brothers players currently playing in the competition can also remain in the league by joining another club.

No points penalties will be applied to other clubs if it signs a player from the club.

"But they've got to do it by the end of this week, by the end of June,” Ireland said.

June 30 is the last day for players to move clubs if they want to.

Ireland revealed the side could also return in 2020.

"They have got a few things lined up for next year,” he said.

"They are willing to have a look early next year and if they can perform and come into the BRL.”

The competition is having a break this weekend. .