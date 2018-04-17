Gollshewsky's inspired to continue discus journey

QUEST: Taryn Gollshewsky has her sights on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

QUEST: Taryn Gollshewsky has her sights on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Mike Knott BUN230118TARYN3

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky says she will use her Commonwealth Games disappointment to build towards future goals.

The discus thrower finished fifth at the Gold Coast Games on Thursday, just short of a medal that was the ideal goal for the 24-year-old.

Gollshewsky threw a distance of 55.47m, which was less than two metres away from a bronze.

If Gollshewsky had have thrown close to her personal best of more than 60m she would have secured a medal.

"I made too many mistakes and didn't execute the throws that I wanted to,” she said.

"We'll head back to the training paddock and making sure we learn to not do that again at another meet.”

Gollshewsky admitted she was disappointed not to secure what she wanted on Thursday.

But now she is using that to fuel her future ambitions, which include the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo in two years time.

"The Olympics have been a goal of mine since I was a little girl,” she said.

"That does not change because of what happened on the Gold Coast.”

Gollshewsky said the experience of the Games at home was something she would never forget, despite the result.

"I was so privileged to compete in front of 35,000 smiling and cheering Australians,” she said.

"It was an incredible experience.

"It made it an absolute honour to represent Australia and the country I love.”

Gollshewsky's next focus is on the World Championships that will be held in Qatar next year.

The 24-year-old will try to compete at the championships for the second time in her career.

"It's in 18 months from now, which is really beneficial for me,” she said.

"It will allow me to have a small break before going back to business.”