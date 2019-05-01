Gollshewsky to represent Australia at Oceania champs

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg Taryn Gollshewsky has proven once againg she's got what it takes to mix it with the best in the country.

While typically regarded as a discus thrower, Gollshewsky will be sporting Australia's green and gold for both discus and shot put after being selected to compete for the nation at the Oceania Championships.

She took to social media on Monday to share the Aussie selection with her followers.

"I am excited to announce I have been selected to represent Australia at the Oceania Championships in discus and shot put,” the post reads.

"(It's) a fantastic opportunity to improve my world ranking and chase the qualification standards for World Championships and the Olympic Games.”

In early April Gollshewsky claimed her first national open title in discus, throwing a distance of 56.38m to bring home the victory, after winning a youth title in the same event in 2011.

She said the nationals win was a hit for her whole family.

"It was a wonderful weekend for us,” she said.

"She (my mother) hasn't been able to travel with me pretty much this whole season so it was the first time she has seen me compete.”

Gollshewsky isn't the only local with a chance to shine on the big stage.

St Luke's Anglican School student Hendre Kirchner has been picked to represent Australia at the upcoming Oceania Area Championships in Townsville.

He has been selected in under-18 to compete in javelin after finishing second in the under-17 competition at the nationals.

While competeing in different events, there is one thing these Bundy athletes have in common; they have been trained by Bundaberg track and field coach Les Kuorikoski.

The Oceania Championships will be held in Townsville from June 25 to 28.

For more information, visit http://athletics.com.au.