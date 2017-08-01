Gollshewsky: My dream has come true

ATHLETICS: In the end the wait was absolutely worth it for Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky.

The Australian discus thrower will next week compete at her first IAAF World Championships after being a late selection last week.

Unable to set a qualifying distance for the London event, the 24-year-old needed to wait for almost a month to find out if she had made the team.

Gollshewsky, ranked inside the top 32 athletes in the world, needed to rely on others also not qualifying.

"We'd been watching the roll down for the past month and were in a really good position,” she said.

"A couple of weeks ago, once the qualification period closed, there were no more changes so I would get offered a spot but had to wait for Athletics Australia.”

Gollshewsky took the call from Athletics Australia last Wednesday.

"It was a dream come true, something my coach and I have been working on for a long time,” she said.

"It's huge, it's on par with the Olympics and a massive step up.”

It also bodes well for the Commonwealth Games next year at the Gold Coast which Gollshewsky qualified for earlier this year.

"It's great preparation and an additional international meet before the games next year,” she said.

"The ultimate goal is to be on the podium on the Gold Coast.”

Gollshewsky has made sure she is ready, despite not being in the team until last week.

"Before we found out we tapered for the end of August for the upcoming university games,” she said.

"Now we needed to start preparing for beginning of August so I've changed my training and not been quite lifting as heavy as what I would have been doing.”

Make no mistake, she will be ready.

"The main aim is to piece together a competition I'm capable of,” she said.

"In training I can hit 62 to 63 metres but when it comes to competition I can't do that.

"I just want to get a measurement and show that I am deserving of a spot. I know I can do that.”

She will be seeking help from fellow Australian and 2009 World Champion Dani Samuels as well.

"We competed on the Gold Coast recently and she commended me for my strength and how I've come along in leaps and bounds,” Gollshewsky said.

"The ... insight from her has been great.”

Gollshewsky said the support from others had also been good.

"It's been really good and I've had plenty of people say they are going to wake up or stay up to watch me,” she said.

Gollshewsky heads to London this week before qualifications begin on Friday, August 11 at 9.10pm Queensland time.

The championships will be shown on Eurosport.