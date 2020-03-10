Gollshewsky focuses on nationals after more state success

Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky (middle) with Lyvante Su'emai (left) and Talosaga Kia (right) after winning gold in discus in open at the Queensland State Titles.

ATHLETICS: When it comes to competing in discus in this state, Bundaberg’s Taryn Gollshewsky stands out from the rest.

Gollshewsky reclaimed her title as the best in the state at the Queensland State Titles last weekend.

The 26-year-old threw 56.45m with her second throw to claim the crown.

“To be honest I think it is my 10th title,” she said.

“I was pleased with it.

“It was a really great competition and it’s great to be the best in the state.”

Gollshewsky said the conditions hampered her chances of throwing towards 60m, which is the ideal throwing distance for her in competition.

“It was quite hectic with the wind,” she said.

“But I’m feeling really good and I’ve got good form heading into my next few events.”

Gollshewsky is planning to compete at the Queensland track classic on March 20 before nationals on March 29.

The two-time Commonwealth Games competitor will enter as the defending champion but will have to beat former world champion Dani Samuels.

Gollshewsky is also in contention for her first Olympics.

But for now the focus is on throwing well in events over the next month.

“I know I am capable of throwing 60m in events,” she said.

“The focus will be on enjoying the atmosphere.

“We’re not focusing right now on being in the Olympics, but just being in contention to go there is a huge honour.”

Gollshewsky wanted to thank her sponsors YMCA Bundaberg and Coral Coast physiotherapy for helping her to success.