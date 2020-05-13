Golf to double in numbers this weekend

Mark Ramsay tees off on the tenth at Bargara Golf Club. Brad Cumming and Ben Jackson watch the ball. Players in groups of up to four will be able to play together at some clubs this weekend. Photo: Mike Knott

GOLF: More players will be able to play golf together, right in time for a weekend round.

The Bargara Golf Club, Bundaberg Golf Club and Isis Golf Club are expanding the number of players that can play together to four.

While families could have done that previously, with restrictions set to two for others with the coronavirus pandemic, it is now available to everyone.

It follows the Queensland Government easing regulations that come into effect on May 15 at 11.59pm.

From Saturday, four will be allowed to play together at those clubs.

The other rules including social distancing and the use of buggies still apply.

As do the rules with no touching of equipment at the club.

All that has changed is the number of players.

At this stage it looks likely that Innes Park Golf Club and Gin Gin Golf Clubs will join the others in increasing the players to four.

The NewsMail contacted them for comment but a response was not received by deadline.

Coral Cove Golf Club is remaining at two.

“The club will be in twos until further recommendations are handed down from Golf Australia,” a statement from the club said.

“With social distancing a prerequisite to easing restrictions, twos should be maintained by all clubs.”

UPDATE: The Gin Gin Golf Club will join the others in allowing four players to play together.