Golf stars set to shine in summer

Nelly Korda of the USA kisses the Patricia Bridges Bowl after winning the 2019 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open at The Grange GC. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images)

THE world's best female golfers will converge on Royal Adelaide Golf Course in 2020 for the Women's Australian Open from February 13-16.

Golf Australia has released its 2020 scheduling which is expected to see some of the sport's biggest names in Australia over summer.

The 2019-20 summer promises to be massive for Australian golf, the Australian Open will lead into the Presidents Cup in Melbourne in December before another huge start to 2020.

The groundbreaking Vic Open, the first event in the world to feature men and women playing for equal prizemoney on the same course at the same time, returns to 13th Beach in Barwon Heads before the focus shifts to Royal Adelaide for the 46th edition of the Women's Australian Open.

Golf Australia operations boss Simon Brookhouse said complimenting the Women's Australian Open with the lead-up event in Victoria was helping stamp Australia as the place to be early in the season.

"Both tournaments have been extremely innovative and, as such, have won a place on the world golfing calendar in their own right," Brookhouse said.

"The partnerships we have with both Victorian and South Australian governments, all the co-sanctioning tours, the hosts clubs and players themselves makes them unmissable entertainment," he said.

Nelly Korda is expected to defend her Australian OPen title. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

Golf Australia and LPGA chief executive Mike Whan are confident Australia's growing presence on the tour will attract some of the sports best down under next year.

"The ISPS Women's Australian Open is a premier stop on the LPGA Tour that has delivered an impressive list of winners over the years,'' Whan said.

"What a wonderful opportunity for our fans down under to see the world's best over a two-week period.

"The ISPS Handa Vic Open is more than a golf tournament - it's an important statement about our game, our tours and our fans.

"Australia has produced so many incredible male and female golfers, so it's fitting that Australia hosts this inclusionary event, one that puts the games best on the same venue for the same purse," he said.

