Golf star’s ‘seriously wrong’ diet secret

Golf sensation Paige Spiranac has revealed a really weird diet habit that she has only just realised is 'so embarrassing' after 27 years.

Golf sensation Paige Spiranac has revealed a really weird diet habit that she has only just realised is 'so embarrassing' after 27 years.

When you build an Instagram following of more than 2.7 million fans flaunting your athletic frame you are very nearly beyond reproach when it comes to your diet.

Even one of the most famously fierce physiques in sport can't stop golf sensation Paige Spiranac from coming under fire when it comes to her latest dietary revelation, as shared on her Playing A Round With Paige Renee Podcast.

The 27-year-old Instagram influencer left her co-hosts shocked in this week's episode when she revealed she routinely munched down on baby food when playing golf as a teenager.

Even more striking was the star's admission that even now she happily and regularly chomps away on baby food, admitting she always has a stash of baby grub in her home pantry.

Spiranac only realised how bizarre her habit is after revealing her secret on the show - but she's still standing by what she says are the dietary benefits of preservative free baby food.

It comes just a few weeks after she revealed another bizarre dietary habit, claiming to have experienced better mood patterns and sleeping routines since she started using cannabis oil CBD - which is a liquid extract from the marijuana plant.

Her baby food revelation has blown her CBD admission out of the water.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime with KAYO on your TV, mobile, tablet or laptop. Just $25/month with no lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

What started with a simple question about what the star golfer eats during a round out on the fairways soon turned into an awkward moment for Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac bombing it long.

"My mum would not give me sandwiches on the golf course because of the bread and carbs," she said on the podcast.

"So she would make… and, oh my god, this is so embarrassing… I would have baby food. "They had these little, meat sausages, they were like turkey or chicken and it basically looked like a Vienna sausage.

"They had like this weird casing around it. So my mum would put them in like a plastic bag with paper towels around it and that's what I used to eat on the golf course.

"There were no preservatives, so it was so much better than what you would feed an adult. "My mum would never give me anything that was bad. So I literally ate baby food until I was 18."

She went on to reveal she still eats baby food products, which regularly feature in her diet as snacks and desert options.

"I legit still have baby food in my house until this day because my mum keeps telling me that baby food is good for you," she said.

"So we have like little carrots, I am not even s***ting you. We have baby food in the house like right now.

"My mum made me eat like really weird stuff growing up. My mum set me up to be bullied."

She says dried yoghurt bites and apple puree are her favourite baby food snacks.

"It says six months and up. It should say between six months and 27," Spiranac said with a laugh.

"It's not weird, it's like significantly better for you to eat baby food."

She joked that starting up a new venture of advertising baby food to an adult market could be her next business venture.

However, she also admits she remains very much clueless as to just how strange her baby food habit is.

Paige Spiranac turns heads with her swing.

"I never realised that like a lot of things that happened in my life are not normal," she said.

"So I'll say something like, 'Yeah, I had baby food' and in my head it doesn't even sound weird because my mum has told me for like 27 years that it's normal. And then I talk to normal people and then you guys both give me this look that says something's seriously, seriously wrong with me and now I'm questioning literally everything that has ever happened to me in my entire life.

"I'm going to need some serious therapy after all this because I thought I was just living a very normal life and now I'm finding out that none of this has been normal. My life has been weird."

Constantly making headlines with her latest looks and body transformations, Spiranac can certainly give out her fair share of advice when it comes to looking after yourself.

Spiranac last year hit out at critics who constantly commented on her weight.

She said: "I lose weight, I'm told I'm too skinny. I gain weight, I'm told I'm too fat.

"I don't wear make up, I'm told I look sick. I wear make-up, I'm told natural is better.

"I could go on and on. So I've basically learned to not give a s***."

But talking about her tactic of intermittent fasting, Spiranac, who claims men have dated her just to get free golf lessons, said: "I start eating at 11am and I end eating at 7pm.

"I did it for three and a half weeks and I saw really good changes. I sleep better and my body feels better. It's fun to mix it up."

Having recently weighed in at 57kg and continuing to emerge as one of the most followed athletes on the planet, whatever she is doing seems to be working. Even the baby food.

Originally published as Golf star's 'seriously wrong' diet secret