Golf day raises healthy figure for vital Bundy service

L-R: Life Flight Bundaberg crew member Steph McKenzie presenting Aramex Wide Bay Regional Franchisees Sue and Warrick Peake (in red) with a certificate of appreciation for their support of the RACQ LifeFlight Bundaberg inaugural Golf Day. Photo: Contributed.

The inaugural LifeFlight Bundaberg Golf Day has proved a success with tens of the thousands of dollars raised for the vital service.

Aramex Wide Bay helped sponsor the day, which raised $27,000 to support the air rescue operation. and donated the first prize golf bags.

Aramex Wide Bay Regional Franchisee and local resident, Sue Peake, said the helicopter rescue service was essential for people living across the Wide Bay-Burnett region, especially in rural areas.

"Even if you live in Bundaberg, getting to Brisbane in a hurry just isn't possible - it's a 5-6 hour drive," says Sue.

"Last year alone Life Flight Bundaberg rescued hundreds of people in critical conditions."

"We understand that now it's more important than ever we all do our part to keep our community connected, whether you're delivering parcels like Aramex or delivering people like Life Flight."

Sue says her husband Warrick is the golfer in the family.

"Warrick is a great golfer, not me," she said.

"All sorts of local business people and community figures came together to raise money. "We're proud to be giving back and supporting Life Flight Bundaberg, so it remains free for patients."

The business has already committed to supporting the event again next year.

"I hope it becomes an annual event so even more local businesses can join us in supporting Life Flight Bundaberg."

The community support comes off the back of a record year for the Bundaberg-based business.

"Deliveries have been booming since April," Sue said.

"By June we were delivering 20% more parcels than Christmas time last year."

"Right now we're delivering 30-35% more than this time last year, and with Christmas season on the horizon we're prepared to meet demand for what could be our busiest peak season ever."

Find more information or make a donation to Life Flight Bundaberg here.