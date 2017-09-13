Golf day raises $11,000 for ongoing support

MORE than $11,000 has been raised for expanding cardiology services at the Friendly Society Private Hospital at the second annual Friendlies Foundation Charity Golf Day.

Chairman Les Hancock thanked the 95 players who came along for their support of The Friendlies Foundation.

"We have had tremendous support for the golf day this year, not only from players, but also our sponsors and those who have donated prizes,” Mr Hancock said.

"Not only did everyone have a great day, but it was a great boost to our fundraising efforts with 100% of funds raised going to support expanding our oncology and cardiac services to deliver the best outcomes for our patients.”

In 2016, The Friendlies Foundation donated $20,000 to help expand the Day Oncology Unit to the largest private day oncology unit between the Sunshine Coast and Townsville.

"During the next five years, the Friendly Society Private Hospital plan to further expand cardiac services, with the need to build another cardiac and vascular cath lab,” he said.

"The Friendlies Foundation will help to support this expanding area, enhancing patient services for the Bundaberg community.”