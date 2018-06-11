GOLDEN TOUCH: Roll aims to conquer world after Oceania win

WINNING GRIN: Brittany Roll with her Oceania gold medal after winning the title in the 57kg class.

WINNING GRIN: Brittany Roll with her Oceania gold medal after winning the title in the 57kg class. Mike Knott BUN070618BOXING1

BOXING: Bundaberg's Brittany Roll might have conquered some of the world recently but now she wants it all.

Roll will become the first boxer from Bundaberg Boxing Club to compete at the youth world titles after success at the Oceania youth titles..

Competing in Samoa, the 18-year-old won gold in the 57kg class in her only fight.

Roll won on points, in an unanimous decision, to qualify for the biggest tournament of her career.

"It was a lot like my final fight at the Aussies,” she revealed.

"She was attacking a lot, so I was just moving heaps, using my angles, which was good because it was what I was working on.

"There was a lot of emotion, happy ones.

"It's a bit surreal, still.”

Brittany Roll with her medal. Mike Knott BUN070618BOXING2

Roll admitted she still could not believe the success she has had this year.

"Not really, I don't know when it will (sink in),” she said.

"It's been good to come back and see everyone (after the success).

"I've just got to prepare for the worlds now.”

Roll will do that by training three times a day, every day until the titles.

Joining her every step of the way will be her coach and Bundaberg Boxing Club's Sid Blair.

"We'll just do the same as what we've been doing,” Blair said.

"We'll work on power, speed and more than just one-twos; we want half a dozen at once.

Blair said he never doubted Roll and that the best was yet to come.

"I knew she could do it (win in Oceania),” he said.

"She's dedicated to it and she wants to get there and she's putting everything she's got into it.

"I know she's going to do it (win the world titles).

"She'll go to the junior Olympics.”

Blair said Roll's success was a proud moment for the club.

Roll will compete at the titles in Hungary in August.

She said would not have got to the titles without the support of the Burnett Heads Community Raffle, Greensill Farms, The Bolt Place, Pacific Gold Macadamias, BPI Fraser Coast, Bundaberg Auctions and her parents and coaches who helped her in Samoa.