Golden time for boxers at titles

Attila Boxing Academy boxers Trai Clark, Mason Hayden and Aidan Tolda had success at the recent Golden Gloves. Their coach Attila Kovacs (right) is holding a golden glove won by another athlete at the event.

BOXING: Attila Kovacs has seen some impressive boxers fight over his time.

But none has been as committed as Tom Capevell.

The Gayndah boxer travels every week to Bundy to train at the Attila Boxing Academy.

Now he is a Golden Glove champion after winning recently in Brisbane.

He won two fights at the end of last month to win his first medal.

“He’s improved a lot, I always give him homework as he can’t come here as often as he would like to,” Kovacs said.

“He didn’t make it hard for the judges to give him the win.

“He fought with his head, he was smart.”

Kovacs said not only was he committed but he listens as well, which was important.

Joining Capevell in the winners circle was Aidan Tolda who won two fights to win gold as well.

A new technique helped Tolda two his first Golden Gloves gold.

“My previous technique was I keep punching and I wouldn’t move, now I punch and I escape out,” he said.

“It was good to finally fight as I had been waiting 10 months to compete.”

Tolda said he was excited to compete, which helped him fight.

He is now aiming to compete at the state titles.

For the other Attila Boxing Academy members they didn’t walk away empty-handedhanded with Trai Clark, Mason Haydon and Mia Keely all winning silver.

But all lost their main bout to just fall short of gold.

“It was a close match and I had some fun,” Clark said.

“He had good technique and really fast hands.”

Haydon said he learnt a lesson from his fight.

“It was a hard fight,” he said.

“I didn’t do well in keeping my hands up and dodging punches.”

All boxers will now keep training for events later this year including the Wide Bay titles in November.