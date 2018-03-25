Kiss and a Winx for our champ

THE fashion was elegant and the weather mild - but it was all about one horse at Rosehill Gardens yesterday.

Wonder mare Winx took out the $1 million George Ryder Stakes, setting a world record for Group 1 flat wins - her 24th in a row - and once again thrilling the 16,000 people enjoying the Longines Golden Slipper Day.

Carnival ambassador Kyly Clarke not surprisingly tipped Winx to win but also managed to pick the race's runner-up too.

Winx rounds the final bend before winning the George Ryder Stakes yesterday.

"I just knew Happy Clapper would lose to Winx again," said the former model, who was wearing a white Nicola Finetti dress.

Actor Ben Mingay and his new wife Kirby Burgess were surprise guests at the event, joining milliner Nerida Winter, actor Tiarnie Coupland and Abbey Gelmi.

Chatswood flight attendant Tanya Lazarou was awarded the Longines Prize for Elegance in a custom-made ensemble, which she explained was inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge.

"She's always so elegant," she said.

Rachael Wild, Amy Tompsett, Kristy Wild and Brittiany Wild kept their tickets handy. Picture: Christian Gilles

"I had a lady in Brisbane design my hat and picked it up when I flew into Brisbane airport for work."

Sizzling Belle part-owner Peter Spilker missed out on a win on the track but took out the men's fashion category.

Despite the arrival of afternoon showers, the crowds stayed on after the final race for a post-Slipper party and the sounds of platinum recording artists Birds of Tokyo.

Racegoers celebrate after Brenton Avdulla on Estijaab wins The Golden Slipper.

Jockey Hugh Bowman is kissed by wife Christine while trainer Chris Waller is cuddled by wife Stephanie as they celebrate after Winx won.