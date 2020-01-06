JLo’s bizarre Golden Globes dress
It's the New Year and in tinseltown that means one thing: Awards season.
The first in a long line-up of ceremonies is the Golden Globes on today. Considered a precursor for the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Christian Bale are just a few of the big names up for top honours.
But before winners are announced, we hit the red carpet.
Airing on Foxtel's E! now, here are some of the best and worst looks at this year's event in Beverly Hills, as they arrive.
Hustlers nominee Jennifer Lopez refuses to let Christmas go, dressing up as a human present fit with giant golden bow.
How can we put this nicely... we hate it.
Given the 50-year-old has garnered significant Oscars buzz for her role as Ramona in the hyped movie, we thought she'd bring us an iconic moment on the red carpet at the Globes this year.
We were wrong.
Nominee for Bombshell and Aussie darling Margot Robbie is glowing in Chanel.
The 29-year-old is sporting blonder hair and natural makeup in a multi-coloured strapless sequined top with fresh white skirt.
Fellow Australian Cate Blanchett shows why she's a fashion icon in this unique lemon-coloured number.
Rising actress and nominee Joey King is the must unusually dressed so far, wearing a bizarre optical illusion dress.
Billy Porter has continued his wild fashion legacy in an all-white suit fit with feather train which took three months to make.
Jen Aniston, we love you, but this look is putting us to sleep on our post-Christmas comedown.
This year's host Ricky Gervais is avoiding human interaction in sunglasses as he prepares to give what will no doubt be a savage introduction. No one is safe.
Australia's own Naomi Watts is demure in black.
Dakota Fanning joins the chorus of celebrities going for an ultra feminine look, in a pastel purple puffy sleeved dress.
Red carpet host veteran Giuliana Rancic kicked off the arrivals in a classic silver gown.
Her co-host Ryan Seacrest has stepped it up with a dark blue velvet jacket.
Reality star Kristin Cavallari looks gorgeous in white, but that doesn't mean we've forgiven her for her biff with Lauren Conrad on The Hills a decade ago.
Little Women director Greta Gerwig, robbed of a Best Director award nod, has opted for trusty monochrome.
Child star Julia Butters, 10, who had her breakout role in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looks more expensive than we ever will.
Australian TV host Renee Bargh is popping Angelina Jolie leg in an edgy gown.
Disney star Sofia Carson is throwing ballerina vibes.
Fellow TV host Natalie Morales looks elegant in blue.
More to come...