Biggest Golden Globe winners, snubs

Bradley Cooper scored two Golden Globe nominations for A Star Is Born. Picture: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will see Nicole Kidman compete with Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close and Rosamund Pike for the Best Actress award.

Nominations for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual ceremony, which honours achievement in film and television, were announced overnight, with the Aussie actress earning a nod for her performance in Destroyer. Unfortunately, Kidman missed out on a double nomination for her role in Boy Erased, as did co-star and fellow Aussie Joel Edgerton, who also directed the coming-of-age film.

Political comedy Vice took home the lion's share with a whopping six nominations, narrowly edging historical comedy The Favourite, road trip movie Green Book and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, all with five nominations each.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have both scored Golden Globe nominations for their performances in A Star Is Born. Picture: Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Vice, Adam McKay's scathing biopic about George W. Bush selecting Dick Cheney to be his running mate in 2000, won't make its way to Australian cinemas until Boxing Day, but it has quickly become the talk of Hollywood as the surprise Globe leader.

The comedy-drama collected Best Picture, a Best Actor nomination for Christian Bale's nearly unrecognisable performance as the former US vice president, a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Amy Adams' role as Lynne Cheney, Best Director and Best Screenplay nods for McKay, and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Sam Rockwell. (Adams scored a coveted Golden Globes hat trick, nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects, of which she's also a producer so is nominated in the Best Limited Series category).

Amy Adams earned a rare Globes nomination hat trick. Picture: Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Unsurprisingly, A Star Is Born picked up a Best Actress nomination for Gaga's career-defining performance as struggling artist Ally, as well as a Best Director and Best Actor nomination for Cooper.

Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk and Mary Poppins Returns all earned multiple nominations.

Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, which has seen its awards hope wane in recent weeks, failed to launch, scoring neither a Best Film nod, nor one for Ryan Gosling's leading performance. It did, however, land nominations for Claire Foy and its score.

Also noticeably left out was Ethan Hawke's performance as an anguished pastor in First Reformed.

Oscar hopefuls The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ben Is Back, First Reformed, The Hate U Give, Hereditary, On the Basis of Sex, Private Life, The Rider and Widows all went unnoticed. Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan's much anticipated Mary Queen of Scots also missed out.

Ryan Gosling in a scene from First Man. Picture: Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures

In the television categories, limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace picked up four nominations. Barry, The Kominsky Method and Homecoming scored three nominations, as did Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and A Very English Scandal.

This Is Us, starring Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimigilia, missed out on any Golden Globe love.

American Horror Story, Black-ish, Better Call Saul, Orange Is the New Black, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were all shut-out.

House of Cards also failed to earn any nominations for its final season, which hit Netflix last month, sans Kevin Spacey.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was also ignored for Best TV Series, however Elisabeth Moss and Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski picked up nominations for their stellar performances.

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Picture: George Kraychyk/Hulu

See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Emily Blunt was nominated for a Globe for her leading role in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: Disney

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney in a scene from Vice. Picture: Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Actors Christian Bale and Amy Adams look unrecognisable in Vice. Picture: Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Picture

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Vice director and Golden Globe nominee Adam McKay is the talk of Hollywood after his biopic scooped six nominations. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision

TV

Best TV series - Drama

The Americans

The Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for a Globe for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Picture; Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Dirty John

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski was nominated for a Globe for her knockout performance in The Handmaid’s Tale. Picture: George Kraychyk/Hulu

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 6 on NBC.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the ceremony.