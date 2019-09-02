Menu
KEELY WINS GOLD: Bundy girl, Keely Sliwka was crowned the winner for the juvenile category and overall performer at the Broxburn Music Festival in Pittsworth.
Golden girl takes out two awards at festival

Rhylea Millar
2nd Sep 2019 12:45 PM
COMPETITION was tough at the Broxburn Music Festival last weekend with talent from all over the country battling it out on stage.

After Bundy’s Keely Sliwka was crowned the winner for the juvenile category, the young country singer also took out the festival’s top award of overall performer.

“I was pretty shocked when I found out that I won,” she said.

“There were a lot of incredible musicians that are a lot more experienced with performing.”

Stepping out of her comfort zone, the young musician dabbled in vocal, gospel, country-rock, Australian and anything but country genres.

“I’m pretty picky when it comes to the songs I sing and country is my main passion,” she said.

“I love a good bush ballad, but they can be hard to find.”

But the twelve-year-old Bundy girl has no plans to kick off her boots just yet and will be supporting the Wolfe Brothers at the Burnett Heads Country Music Festival on September 28.

“I’ll be singing a mix of my own and other artist’s songs, but I’m pretty excited,” she said.

“I haven’t actually seen them live before, so I’ll get to watch them perform too which is great.”

