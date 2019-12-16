Bundy newsagent set to retire after 40 years in business

Sharon Rechenberg is retiring after twenty eight and a half years at Golden Arrow News & Casket in Woongarra St.

BUNDY'S longest-serving newsagent will bring in the new year with a smile, as she goes into retirement after 40 years in the industry.

Sharon Rechenberg purchased the Golden Arrow News and Casket with her brother-in-law more than 40 years ago.

And after working at a separate business for most of her life, Ms Rechenberg started her first shift at the newsagency 28 and a half years ago.

But the local shop owner said her time had come to pass the baton on to her stepdaughter Amanda, who recently purchased the newsagency.

"It was important to us to keep it in the family and Amanda has been working here for the last 11 years," Ms Rechenberg said.

"Pretty exciting stuff has happened here … we've sold first eight times, so eight Lottos, three pools and nine caskets."

But Ms Rechenberg said the aspect she would miss most about the Golden Arrow was the customers.

"Our customer base is very longstanding," Ms Rechenberg said.

"The reaction has been that they will miss me, but they know Amanda well."

Ms Rechenberg plans to put her feet up and relax, before planning an overseas holiday in the future.

