GOLDEN BOY: Teen impresses with shots of beautiful scenes

SPENDING long afternoons out fishing inspired Morgan Vellacott to pick up a camera, as he was privy to beautiful scenes he wanted to capture and share.

Back then, at the age of 13, he started using his camera more often than he did the fishing rod and started developing a hobby he has spent the past few years mastering.

"Probably because I wasn't the best fisherman," he said.

"I definitely consider myself a creative person, it's a creative outlet for me."

Mr Vellacott has received widespread praise from the community for his pictures as he manages to capture stunning golden light and vibrant scenes others may simply pass by.

When he started out, Mr Vellacott took on tips from a family friend and has since relied on YouTube and other online courses to build up his skills.

"Over time it's just a lot of trial and error, I've got so many terrible, terrible photos," he said.

"I've probably deleted twice as much as I've kept.

"But it's much easier (to learn) than it would have been 50-60 years ago with people willing to help."

Now aged 18, one of his favourite spots to shoot is Leslie Dam, armed with his Sony A7 Mirrorless Camera.

"There's so many different photographic opportunities out there, especially when you see the difference between a sunset or sunrise," he said.

He's not afraid to venture around the region in search of a great picture, with Goomburra and Cunningham's Gap also sources of inspiration.

"We're so lucky to be surrounded by such beautiful scenery and especially all the old buildings as well in Warwick with the police station and town hall," he said.

Recently he's started combining his love of photography with his passion for music.

He can play a few instruments but prefers the bass guitar and enjoyed growing up in a musical household.

"Nowadays I do still do a lot of landscape but I'm more into concert photography with live bands," he said.

"I enjoy the pressure of getting the moment when the signer is getting that high note.

"I really enjoy it, it's some-thing I love being around the stage."

Mr Vellacott said he was still working on finding a unique style with his photography and was also starting to dabble in videography to expand his skills base.

Despite the praise he's received for his work, Mr Vellacott remains humble and presses he's still got more to learn.

"It doesn't really matter what job you do, positive feedback and kind comments are always welcome," he said.

"It keeps pushes you to keep doing good work."

To others keen to follow in his footsteps, he encourages them to just make the first move.

"Just start, the hardest part is to start," Mr Vellacott said.

"Just show family and friends if you're nervous but just start."

Mr Vellacott recently embarked on a four-month trip to America to work at summer camps and his camera was an essential item to pack.

While he'll work on getting some great shots while he's overseas, he says he's got his sights set on turning photography into a career.

"I guess I just enjoy it that much that it doesn't feel like a job to me," he said.