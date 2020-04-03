Golden Arrow newsagency thankful for supporters

AFTER only owning Golden Arrow News and Casket for three months, Amanda Shield is facing unprecedented times, but she is overwhelmed by the support she has received.

Ms Shield bought the newsagency from her stepmother in January after working there for 11 years.

Despite the impacts of coronavirus, Ms Shield said her customers were making an effort to support them.

“Our customers are still supporting us and are putting their lotto on, some are preparing up to 10 weeks but the majority are just putting in two,” Ms Shield said.

“Puzzle books have been very popular and books like Better Homes and Gardens and other free read books.

“I imagine it will quieten down, it is very much a wait to see. We are playing it by ear but for the moment all our staff still have regular hours and we are open as normal.”

Ms Shield said she was also worried about her elderly customers who used the newsagency as part of their daily routine and socialisation.

“They love to come in and have that chat and do their groceries across the road, grab their paper and have some human interaction and have someone to talk to,” she said.

“A lot of them are probably very isolated.”

When it came down to it, Ms Shield said people really needed to support local.

“All I can say is support the local businesses that are still open. All newsagencies in town are still open as far as I am aware. Everyone’s sticking around as long as they can,” she said.

Golden Arrow News and Casket is open as normal but it is subject to change depending on the situation.