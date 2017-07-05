Gold ring ready to be claimed

POLICE: Have you lost this ring?

HAVE you lost a gold ring?

Bundaberg police are looking to reunite the gold ring with its owner.

The ring, which is believed to have been stolen, was seized by the Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit in May.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said inquiries had not identified the owner of the jewellery.

"If you are able to identify the above ring and prove ownership, please contact our property office on 4153 9133 and quote police reference QP1700836618,” she said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.