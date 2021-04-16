Gold miner digs out $6.85m to buy mansion

The price paid for the Paul Clout-designed waterfront home makes it the biggest sale on the island this year and one of the biggest for the Gold Coast in 2021

A $6.85m contract has been signed for a Paul Clout-designed waterfront home on Sovereign Islands in another big-ticket sale for the year.

Jay Capell, who marketed the property with colleague Alex Phillis of Phillis Real Estate Paradise Point, said he had been "bombarded by phone calls" since 1 Westminster Court was listed.

The mega mansion was designed by well known architect Paul Clout.

Despite early interest in the property from a high-profile golfer, the sale went unconditional this week to a gold miner from Townsville looking for a base on the Gold Coast.

The standout property hit the market in January and was owned by Martin Heron who bought the house in November 2007 for $1.25m.

1 Westminster Court, Paradise Point

Designed by Paul Clout, the mega-mansion is split over three levels and has 22m of water frontage, a master suite with water views and an ensuite with a walk-in robe.

A rooftop entertaining area beckons guests to make themselves at home in the spa, while design enthusiasts will appreciate the more unique interior features, such as the gem-stone

The property has a unique wall featuring gem stones from Africa.

walls from Africa, a saltwater reef tank, marble floors and staircase with custom lighting, and bespoke furnishings.

There is also a full-sized gym, wine cellar, cinema room, resort-style pool, six-person lift and parking for nine cars.

Unfinished, the new owner will be able to put their finising touches on the property.

Renovation of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence was a two-year labour of love for the Herons, who decided to upgrade it to maximise on its waterfront position.

Still unfinished in places, it will be up to the new owner to put their finishing touches on the home.

The rooftop spa has spectacular views.

Mr Capell said the sale was the biggest in Paradise Point this year with the next closest deal for $6.6m penned in December 2020 by Ivy Realty for 40 Knightsbridge Parade West.

The record registered price paid for a property in Paradise Point is $11.05m for a seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom, mansion on a 2,103sq m block at 3 Sir Lancelot Close.

Originally published as Gold miner digs out $6.85m to buy Sovereign Islands mansion