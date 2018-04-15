GOLD FOR BUNDY: Kleinschmidt wins gold with the Kookaburras

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Australia celebrate their gold medal on the podium following the Men's gold medal match between Australia and New Zealand during Hockey on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

HOCKEY: As Bundaberg's Aaron Kleinschmidt was helping Australia to secure gold at the Commonwealth Games, one person who has done it all before was watching on with pride on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old became the first person from the Rum City in eight years to win a gold medal at the Games after the Kookaburras won 2-0 in the final on Saturday night against New Zealand on the Gold Coast.

Kleinschmidt played his part as well, scoring the opening goal in the 21st minute that set up the win and the sixth straight gold medal for the Aussies at the Games.

The former Arrows junior started a six-minute salvo that won Australia the gold.

Looking intently was former Kookaburra and Bundaberg's Troy Elder, who also won gold in 2002.

Bundaberg's Aaron Kleinschmidt and Troy Elder. Contributed

He is the cousin of Kleinschmidt and was there among family and friends cheering the side on.

"He (Aaron) had a group of 20 family members down at last night's (Saturday) games and other matches throughout the games,” Kleinschmidt's cousin Hayley Loeskow said.

"It is something we will all be able to cherish being able to witness his first Commonwealth Games and even better winning gold with him in person.”

The win by Australia was its 33rd straight at the Commonwealth Games in men's hockey with the record involving games played by both Elder and Kleinschmidt.

Both can also have claims to scoring in the final as well with Elder doing it in Manchester.

Loeskow said the family was ecstatic.

Bundaberg's Aaron Kleinschmidt with his parents Ian and Mary. Contributed

"We are all so proud of Aaron and his achievements,” she said.

"We can't wait to see where the rest of his career takes him.”

Kleinschmidt will now look to follow in Elder's footsteps again and claim gold at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Elder won gold at the 2004 Olympics, two years after his triumph in the Commonwealth Games.

Kleinschmidt will now take a deserved break before preparing for the Hockey World Cup in India later this year.