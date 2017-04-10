Gold completes 10/10 medal haul for Childers winemakers

IT WAS a nervous wait but Childers winemakers Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have snared their first gold medal.

The couple, who run Ohana Winery, took home a gold for their lychee wine at the 2017 Australian Fruit Wine Show, held in Tasmania.

"It's fantastic - we thought (the wine) was pretty good so it's nice to have recognition from someone else," Ms Young said.

The first thing everyone who tries the wine is "wow, smell that", she said.

"It's so aromatic and seductive - like a fresh lychee distilled. It's not as sweet as you'd expect - not like juice. It's a beautiful table wine."

The win completes a high-achieving run for the couple who has been operating for less than two years, earning 10 medals for 10 wines so far.

They use lychees from Bundaberg farm Sweet Sensations.