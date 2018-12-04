Menu
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance
News

Traffic delays after crash shuts down service road

by Emily Halloran
4th Dec 2018 6:39 AM

MOTORISTS can expect delays entering the M1 from Stapylton after a truck and motorbike crash on a busy service road this morning.

Police have reported one of the lanes is blocked entering the highway southbound on Henry Hester Drive and Stapylton Jacobs Well Rd and is causing heavy congestion.

 

A lane has been blocked on Henry Hester Drive, Stapylton after a crash this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.45am, including a High Acuity Response and Critical Care Paramedics who accessed one person.

The person was suffering from significant leg injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters are currently en route to the accident.

