The three words that inspired Titans win

"WHATEVER it takes."

They're the three words Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan asked of his players before their Round 13 NRL derby against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday and it clearly struck a chord.

Yes, Brisbane were without Matt Gillett, Corey Oates and Joe Ofahengaue and yes, they lost budding halfback Tom Dearden to an ankle injury in the opening minutes; but the Titans had plenty of dramas of their own to cast aside for a much-needed 26-18 victory.

It has been well documented that Brennan is under pressure to keep his job.

Garth Brennan at training. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

He made clear that this fourth win of the year does not solve anything just yet, other than boost confidence in the group.

"We basically said enough is enough (after the Cowboys loss last week)," Brennan said.

"We drew a bit of a line in the sand. We need to start putting the effort in and working harder for each other and doing whatever it takes to grind out a win."

News emerged across the weekend that high-profile recruit Tyrone Peachey is on the verge of requesting a release to rejoin Penrith - with some suggesting that this could be his final game in Titans colours.

Tyrone Peachey at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Peachey declined to comment post-game but Brennan had this to say: "I haven't spoken to Tyrone or his management, I'm leaving that to Mal (Meninga) to deal with … I know Mal is working with his management to sort out any little issues that there may or may not be."

The third part of the testing trifecta is the absence of marquee halfback Ash Taylor to deal with personal matters.

That has opened the door for Ryley Jacks to stake his claim for the No.7 jersey and he did not disappoint.

"I thought in the first half there especially when we did our shapes we looked like we were really questioning the Broncos defensive line and that helps if you have got halves that are willing to go right to the line and take a little bit of a hit and I thought Ryley did that," Brennan said.

Ryley Jacks takes on the Brisbane defence. Picture: Getty Images

"He has got the opportunity to make that spot his own."

Jacks admitted his call-up had come about in "strange" circumstances.

"I really don't know how many weeks I'll get so Garth was pretty much like 'mate, go in there and try to take your opportunity'," Jacks said.

Jacks' halves partner Tyrone Roberts had an exceptional game, as did young front-rower Moeaki Fotuaika. Jarrod Wallace bounced back from a series of early blunders to finish with 226 running metres.

The Titans opened up an 18-6 lead by halftime and extended their buffer to 20 points before the Broncos scored twice in the last 15 minutes.