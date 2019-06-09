Menu
Tyrone Roberts (middle) celebrates a try. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Titans put dramas aside to stun Broncos

by Connor O’Brien
9th Jun 2019 4:59 PM
GOLD Coast have put a tumultuous time aside to defeat Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium for the second straight year.

Speculation continues to swirl around Titans coach Garth Brennan's future; Ash Taylor has taken time away from the game to deal with personal matters; and Tyrone Peachey suddenly seems to have one foot out the door in a mooted return to Penrith.

Despite all that drama, the Titans delivered one of their best performances of the season to secure their fourth win in a 26-18 scoreline.

Playing against a Broncos outfit without Origin stars Matt Gillett, Corey Oates and the injured Joe Ofahengaue, Gold Coast's forwards showed plenty of enthusiasm while halves Tyrone Roberts and Ryley Jacks directed the attack well.

Roberts and prop Moeaki Fotuaika were among the Titans' best, while Jarrod Wallace bounced back from a series of early blunders to run 226m by full-time.

AJ Brimson sparked the game's opening try with a crafty grubber that Brian Kelly pounced on.

Roberts stretched the lead to 12 with a solo burst from 40m out before Jake Turpin got the hosts on the board as he exposed some lazy defence from Keegan Hipgrave and Jai Whitbread.

Ryley Jacks challenges the Broncos defence. Picture: Getty Images
The Titans entered the break 18-6 up after a try to Anthony Don made possible by a Jesse Arthars piece of footwork and offload.

Roberts converted at 100 per cent all afternoon and took the lead to 14 after being awarded a fortunate penalty.

Kelly nabbed his second try with an effort out of dummy-half to put the result beyond doubt.

Brisbane found some late momentum, adding tries through Kotoni Staggs and Anthony Milford.

