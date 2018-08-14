Queensland teen freed after Gucci theft in Bali

A Gold Coast teenager has been freed after being detained in Bali. Picture: Lukman S Bintoro

A GOLD Coast teenager arrested in Bali and accused of stealing from an airport duty free shop has escaped criminal charges and a possible jail term after his legal team struck a deal with the shop owners.

Instead of being charged and facing court, the teenager has agreed to repay the $1290 for the two watches and a Gucci scarf which he took from a duty free shop at Bali airport on the weekend.

The Mermaid Beach teenager has apologised to the duty free store owners and promised not to do the same thing again. His apology was accepted as part of a deal to allow the teenager to fly home.

Had he been criminally charged, he would have faced shoplifting charges which carry a maximum 15 months jail for a minor.

The teenager remains at the Denpasar Police Station and is not expected to be freed until Tuesday morning because a letter from the courts is required. He has been locked up at the police station since his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager had been accused of stealing a Gucci scarf, valued at $613, along with a Diesel watch valued at $509 and a Casio watch worth $165. He was accompanied by his father, with whom he had been on holiday in Bali.

A diversion agreement, signed by all parties last night and seen by News Corp Australia, says:

"With this we agree to finish the theft case as mentioned in article 362 of criminal code that happened on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at around 11.45 am, in fashion watches and Gucci boutique owned by PT. Inti Duty Free Promosindo at international departure terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport."

The letter says that the teenager and his parent had apologised and the victim had accepted the apology.

"He can not leave the police station tonight as police still need a letter from the court. So he may leave the police station tomorrow (Tuesday)," his lawyer Putu Angga Pratama Sukma told News Corp.

The boy and his father spent a third night at the police station.

Joshua Baker has been freed after serving a 10-month drug sentence.

As a second Aussie remains locked up - accused of drug dealing - a third Australian man was freed and sent home after serving a 10-month drug sentence.

Looking remarkably different to when he was first arrested in October last year, Brisbane man Joshua James Baker, was taken into immigration custody on Monday and was expected to be deported.

Earlier this year Baker was convicted of using a category one narcotic for personal consumption and sentenced to 10 months in a drug rehabilitation centre, avoiding a long jail term.

He was arrested arriving at Bali airport with 28.02 grams of marijuana mixed with tobacco and 37 pills of Diazepam, which is a restricted drug in Indonesia.

Joshua Baker was sentenced to drug rehab.

Prosecutors had sought a year in jail but the court decided that Baker was a narcotics victim and needed rehabilitation not jail.

He is one of only a handful of foreigners sentenced to drug rehabilitation in Bali. His lawyers had told the court he suffered depression and bipolar disorder.

Baker's lawyer, Putu Maya Arsanti, said her client was happy to be going home and had responded well to rehabilitation which she referred to as "happy treatment".

She said during the time he had been supported by his girlfriend.

Yoga Arya Prakoso Wardoyo, the supervision and investigation chief at Denpasar Immigration, said Baker would be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for six months.

"He is deported from Indonesian territory because he has committed a violation of narcotics law. Following the deportation he is blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least six months," Mr Wardoyo said.

Baker's freedom came as 43-year-old Sunshine Coast man Brendon Luke Johnsson, accused of cocaine dealing, remains locked up in Denpasar police station. His case is not related to the Gold Coast teen.

And it comes after yet another Australian, a 34-year-old man was caught up in a weekend drug operation in Bali run by the National Narcotics Agency and the military.

He tested positive to having drugs in his system during police raids of nightclubs, was warned and allowed to go because he did not have possession of any drugs.