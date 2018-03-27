Day prepares for 100th game

Jed Anderson (left) of the Kangaroos is tackled by Sam Day of the Suns during the round one AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Cazaly's Stadium. Picture: Ian Hitchcock, Getty Images.

THOSE closest to Sam Day still struggle to watch every time the Suns tall goes for a ground ball.

But Day can't get the smile off his face as he prepares to play his 100th AFL game against Carlton this Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

It comes a year after Day dislocated his hip while trying to gather a ball in Gold Coast's first preseason game against Brisbane in February last year.

"A few of my family members and my partner Ali say every time I go down for a ground ball or have to jump they shy away from it," Day said.

"The more I get out there and do different movements and things like that I'll be better for it. "I'm just loving being back out there. I couldn't take the smile off my face on the weekend, I just want to keep getting out there as much as I can."

The foundation Sun missed the entire 2017 season due to the injury and questioned whether he would ever play again.

"I wasn't sure when (the 100th game) would be after last year," Day said.

"Last year was challenging. Mentally probably more than anything. I wasn't sure if I was going to get back to playing but I managed to do that and I've had a lot of people that have helped me a long the way so I'm really thankful for that.

"I'm so excited about what I can do in the future.

"I'm a pretty loyal guy so I feel like when I got in to the AFL - that was a big goal for me to play 100 games and hopefully be a one club player."

Gold Coast have started their year by playing three rain-drenched games but will hit a hard and fast deck in Melbourne this weekend.

Midfielder Aaron Hall is a chance to return from a broken finger while Peter Wright, Sean Lemmens, Harrison Wigg and potentially Callum Ah Chee will play limited minutes in the NEAFL as they work back from injury.

Carlton could be without ruckman Matthew Kruezer (groin) for the Round 2 game, opening the door for Witts to take control at stoppages. The Blues would likely turn to Matthew Lobbe if Kruezer isn't cleared to play.

Witts said it didn't matter who he was opposing, the job remained the same.

"Whether he does or doesn't play, it's an area of the game that is quite crucial to us being successful and getting the ball in our half," Witts said.