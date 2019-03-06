Menu
Sean Lemmens has suffered another injury blow. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)
Sean Lemmens has suffered another injury blow. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)
AFL

Sun faces extended stint on sideline

by Tom Boswell
6th Mar 2019 3:56 PM
GOLD Coast have suffered an injury blow ahead of their second JLT Series game with one player to miss the opening stages of the season.

For the second season in a row Sean Lemmens will have a delayed start to the AFL season due to an injury suffered in the JLT Series.

Lemmens could miss the first six rounds of the AFL season after suffering an ankle injury in the final minute of Gold Coast's win over the Western Bulldogs in Mackay on Sunday.

Scans confirmed the 24-year-old forward suffered muscle and ligament damage when an opponent felt across his legs during a contest in the dying stages of the team's first JLT game.

 

"Typically it is a six to eight week injury," Suns football manager Jon Haines said.

"It's unfortunate for Sean because he has had a really positive preseason and is in terrific condition."

Lemmens missed the opening stages of the 2018 season after suffering a hamstring injury during Gold Coast's JLT game against Geelong in March that year.

