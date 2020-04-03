Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Gold Coast Suns deliver meals to those in need

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Apr 2020 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gold Coast Suns have re-purposed Metricon Stadium into a makeshift distribution centre to provide free meals to senior and vulnerable club members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFL/AFLW players, coaches and Suns employees will drop off the meals to up to 1500 eligible club members (seniors are deemed as over 60).

Additionally, the Suns Community Crew campaign will be widened to deliver purchased ready-to-eat meals and produce to the wider community.

Plans are also in the works for a contactless pick-up option at the stadium.

Club partner Gilbert Street Purveyor Group and its brand the street food co backed the campaign.

Suns CEO Mark Evans said: "Since this pandemic began, our focus has been on the health and safety of our players, staff and local community and I thank the street food co for helping make this campaign possible."

Gold Coast SUNS CEO Mark Evans. Picture: Supplied
Gold Coast SUNS CEO Mark Evans. Picture: Supplied

Conrad Smith from the street food co said the campaign would support the Suns during the devastating COVID-19 crisis. The AFL season has been suspended until at least May 31.

Anyone who would like to buy meals, with a percentage of revenue going to the club, can visit streetfoodco.com.au online.

Originally published as Gold Coast SUNS deliver meals to those in need

More Stories

coronavirus gold coast suns mark evans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy services mobilise for Care Army

        premium_icon Bundy services mobilise for Care Army

        News ISSUES are going to be complex, and the volunteer group needs to be prepared, warns Burnett’s MP.

        Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        premium_icon Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        News Grunske’s By the River Seafood Market and Takeaway market have made ordering...

        Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

        premium_icon Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

        News MAN pleads guilty to lighting unauthorised fire and other offences.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day