Suns still in dark on May’s future

The Suns are still in the dark over Steven May’s plans for 2019 and beyond.

GOLD Coast have discussed contingencies for captain Steven May's potential departure but deny having met with Port Adelaide defender Jack Hombsch.

The 25-year-old had been linked to the Suns after being told by the Power he could not be guaranteed a senior position for 2019.

Hombsch has played 98 AFL games - 91 for the Power from 2013-18 and nine for Greater Western Sydney in 2012 - and is contracted for 2019.

It is understood he is on a list of potential Suns targets should foundation player May declare he wants to leave the club but they insist they would not be meeting with potential replacements until May made a decision.

Power football manager Chris Davies said on Wednesday the club understood Hombsch needed to explore his options and predicted strong interest.

"I'd be surprised if there wasn't interest in him because he's a quality human and you know what you're going to get from a playing perspective,'' he said.

Gold Coast has denied meeting with Port Adelaide defender Jack Hombsch. Picture: Michael Klein

The Suns started day three of the trade period with an exchange of picks with Brisbane.

The Lions received picks 32, 41, 44 and 77 in this year's draft, while the Suns acquired 24, 58 and 79.

The picks add up to 1358 draft points for Brisbane which is expected to be used for academy product Connor McFadyen.

The 190cm mid- forward is ranked somewhere late in the first round or early in the second.

The deal for Gold Coast was all about moving up the draft pecking order from 32 to 24.

The Suns already hold pick Nos.2, 3 and 19 and with academy star Bailey Scott declaring his intention to join North Melbourne under father-son rules, they do not need to stockpile points and are unlikely to be active late in the draft.