Gold Coast steal victory to qualify for final over Darling Downs

CRICKET: Even when it looked unlikely the Gold Coast Thunder didn’t give up hope on its Gabba dreams.

The side qualified for the Bulls Master Country Challenge for the first time in almost half a dozen years after beating Darling Downs by 28 runs in the semi.

Gold Coast batted first and made just 129 with Wade Kilborn (37) and captain Nic Peterson (35) combining for late partnerships to get to the total.

In reply, Darling Downs were cruising towards the victory and were 1/62 at one stage.

The side then lost 5/13 and got to 9/101 at the end of their innings as Kilborn took five wickets in a man of the match performance.

“We thought we might have been 20 or 30 runs short,” Gold Coast captain Peterson said.

“We talked to our mentor Brendan Creevey and he said to the boys ‘the pressure is on you guys now, you’ve come off a little bit short so you’ll have to bowl and field well and execute your plans.’

“It’s fantastic, we haven’t been to the Gabba for a few years now and we brought a good group specifically to play T20 cricket to get to the Gabba and we achieved it.”

Peterson said the focus was to get past the powerplay early and then restrict the opposition scoring boundaries.

Gold Coast is confident it can take the tournament out.

Darling Downs admitted it lost its way late.

“At a number of points we had ourselves in positions to drive the game home,” Darling Downs coach Kent Reimers said. “Tactically we’ve got to look at what we did and understand we copped a lesson. They were very good at creating pressure on us and not giving us boundaries.”